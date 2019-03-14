The executive is interfering with the Judiciary thereby hindering convictions-Hon.Orengo

Senior Counsel James Orengo has revealed why the Courts have failed to convict individuals that have been involved in major corruption cases.

While appearing on KTN News during a political show dubbed PointBlank, Orengo said the courts had let the country down in the fight against graft.

"The Executive is interfering with the Judiciary, which is wrong" James Orengo#KTNPointBlank pic.twitter.com/oa4qmhCGAu — Wahinya_Charlie (@Wahinya_Charlie) March 13, 2019

He, however, defended Chief Justice David Maraga and other judges from attacks by the Executive.

“The first thing I would say, let not the Executive interfere with the Judiciary, however, poorly they are doing.

The moment Judiciary becomes more Executive than the executive we are in trouble. I am, however, a bit let down by the Judiciary,” he said.

The minority leader further talked about the simmering unease in the Senate over Speaker Ken Lusaka’s involvement in politics.

He said senators had raised the matter with both Lusaka and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.