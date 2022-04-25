The dirty Somali link in the recent shambolic ODM nomination

On Monday, the 25th April 2022, at around 2.40pm, a white Toyota Land Cruiser VX drove into the parking area of an exclusive and high end restaurant in Karen, Nairobi.

A middle aged, smartly dressed lady, accompanied by three hefty men in dark suits, alighted from the SUV and was ushered to a secluded corner. Soon after, a young Somali man walks to her table and hands over a bag and then walks away.

A few minutes later, one by one, half a dozen men and women each walk to the lady and then immediately walk away with heavily stuffed brown envelops in hand.

We were able to establish that the lady in question was none other than Caroline Angote who had just served as the chief presiding officer during the controversial ODM nominations in Lang’ata Constituency where comedian Jalango was declared the winner. She also oversaw the MCA nominations for South C, Nairobi West, High Rise, Mugumoini and Karen ward

She also served in the same position during the chaotic and much maligned ODM nominations in Homa Bay County.

We were unable to fully identify the Somali man but well-placed sources intimidated he is a regular at the restaurant and has, in several occasions, been seen with ODM power-man Junet Mohamed.

There is sufficient evidence proving that the lady was sharing the bribe money with her returning officers who conducted the ODM nominations.

We have also established that the lady works as closely with ODM director of elections Junet Mohamed whose machinations has left the party in disarray.

It appears the money that exchanged hands in the high end restaurant was bribes for her and her officers who conducted the sham exercise.

At the time of going to press, Langata voters were waiting for the verdict from the ODM Appeals board which was hearing the petition against Jalango filed by his opponent Oscar Omoke.

Omoke and other candidates have rejected the results which they insist were doctored to favour the media personality.

As that happened, ODM finally awarded the nomination certificate for South B Ward to Abbas Khalif, who is son to billionaire businessman Khalif of Y Traders and Kifaru Mills fame.

Abbas was backed and financed by South C based Somali tycoons who had fallen out with outgoing MCA Osman Khalif Abdi.

Abbas reportedly spent heavily on the campaigns but was on the verge of being rigged out. Through the intervention Junet Mohamed, Angote refused to declare Abbas the winner and issue him with the certificate to fly the ODM flag during the August 9 general elections.

It is worth noting that the senior Khalif and Y Traders company was the key distributor for Mumias Sugar during the reign of Dr Evans Kidero as the CEO of the sugar company.

Kidero is campaigning for the Homa Bay county gubernatorial seat on independent ticket after ODM leadership awarded his opponent Gladys Wanga the direct ticket.

Junet appears hell bent on locking out any politician associated with Kidero.

In Siaya County, Elisha Odhiambo, a close ally of Kidero was robbed of his victory after winning the Gem constituency nominations. Dr Jalango Midiwo who had come second in the nominations was instead issued with the certificate.