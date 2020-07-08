The difference between Kenya’s UHURU and Tanzania’s POMBE

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

Upon taking over as president in 2015; John Okong’o Magufuli embarked on a highly ambitious state-backed revival plan of Air Tanzania. It was literally dead.

Then the original plan was to purchase SIX NEW planes in TWO YEARS(2016-2018), pay off previous debts, provide startup capital and modernization & continuous improvement of its business models/ systems.

On Tuesday, September 20th, 2016, the first plane purchased, Bombardier Q400 NextGen arrived from Canada at Julius Nyerere Int’ Airport in Dar Es Salaam.

Fast forward, 2020, the national carrier now boasts of a total of SEVEN brand new planes; TWO Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, TWO Airbus A220-300 jets, and THREE Bombardier Dash 8-400 planes.

They have a refreshing 2022 target.

Make no mistake, it’s not just expanding its visibility and impact; its financial performance is equally encouraging.

The original plan was SIX, but they superseded their target by ONE. Leadership, from both the president JPM and his entrusted CEO of ATCL (Air Tanzania) Ladislaus Matindi & the entire board.

They are now going FAR and NEAR; locally, regional and intercontinental.

Leadership! Inspirational leadership! Planting the seeds of hope in his people! And DUNKIRK SPIRIT of “can do better”

HAPA KAZI TU!

Curiously, JPM was to face THIRTY aspirants for the CCM presidential nominations, the number has since thinned to THREE. If he makes it, as is expected; he will face CHADEMA’s Tindu Lissu, a cartoon character whom JPM will beat like a talking drum at the ballot.

