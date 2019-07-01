The country is heading on the wrong direction- Infotrack

Poll results released by infotrak on Sunday disclosed that Kenyans viewed unemployment as the biggest issue facing the country as at June 2019

The research and consulting firm carried out a trend analysis of the issues of most concern to Kenyans between August 2018 and July 2019.

29 per cent of Kenyans singled out unemployment as the single most pressing concern, with the high cost of living coming in at number two with 21 per cent.

Corruption, insecurity and food security made up the other three positions in the top five with 16%, 5% and 4% respectively.

This was a shift from the results gathered back in December 2018 in which the high cost of living was the biggest issue for Kenyans at the time with 24 per cent of the sample size agreeing.

Unemployment was the second biggest issue back then with 23 per cent of Kenyans picked during the survey ticking the unemployment box, which was the same figure captured in August 2018.

A closer look at previous surveys by the same pollster indicates that unemployment, corruption and the high cost of living have always topped the list of concerns at the close of the year.

2019 was heralded as the opportune time to usher in an era of economic prosperity, anchored on a lower cost of living, increased business and job opportunities.

However. that was not the case as shown by a comparative analysis of the issues Kenyans consider most pressing in the latest poll.

The Jubilee government has however maintained that Key investments in the Big Four agenda will put the country’s economy back on track.