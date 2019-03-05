The corrupt are my friends and i fear sacking them, Siaya governor cries foul

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga is crying foul over corrupt county workers who are his friends and he is unable to sack them since he might need their votes in future.

Rasanga was speaking during a public participation forum in Siaya where he lined up all his ministers to field questions.

The Governor said the rot in the Lands and Public Works ministries requires a quick remedy adding that the level of corruption in Public Works has made him fear to visit the place.

He said some employees are working for the county government and doing private ventures, therefore, compromising service delivery.

Rasanga said in the financial year 2013-2014, staff in Public Works connived to offer tenders to contractors who had no capacity to perform tasks to the expectation, hence delivering shoddy jobs.

The Governor, however, said they have come up with a raft of measures to reduce corruption loopholes by introducing electronic tendering system.

Rasanga said they will begin teaching locals on the new system that seeks to offer equal opportunity to all potential bidders.