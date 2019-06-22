Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki facing copyright theft case

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki is facing a copyright infringement case after he allegedly stole a radio tag line from a rival radio station.

The Governor who has launched a Meru radio station ( Getu FM) has stolen a catchy radio tag line from Meru’s leading radio station, Weru FM.

Njuki has left many wondering on the level of creativity at his yet to be launched radio station because the radio copied an existing radio station tag line making it their name to ride on the already popular slogan.

Weru FM which has taken the entire Meru region by storm was launched two years ago has been using the clarion call of “Gaka Niko Getu” which literally means “This is ours”.

Sorces indicate that the station has poached presenters from a rival station, Meru FM. The presenters are currently serving notice while two other presenters who were dismissed from Weru FM due to disciplinary issues have also been poached by the Muthomi Njuki radio station.

The Governor has also poached Muthaura Njogu from Meru FM, and the guy is set to be the head of news at the station which has already spent Sh8 million for set up.

Weru FM was also on the spot at the beginning of this year when the station fired three of it’s presenters who had gone for job interviews at Muga FM. The move caused a storm in the media fraternity since the three presenters had not secured the jobs at the time of their sacking.

Reports from Meru County indicate area residents are bitter with their Governor for spending Sh8 million shillings to start his own radio station instead of starting a County Government radio station and they are now calling on the EACC and DCI to probe the case.

To make matters worse, the Governor has employed his Communications Director Mr. Jonah as the head of the station. Jonah is now drawing two salaries both from the county and the radio station raising eyebrows on whether county funds are being used to run the new station.

Our mole at Weru FM says that the management and staff members at the station are so bitter with the copyright theft by the Governor. Weru FM is facing the copyright infringement incident just two weeks to it’s second anniversary celebrations.

It’s now a wait and see on how the media musical chairs in Meru region will end up.