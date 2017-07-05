Thank You Rt Hon Raila for Visiting Kiambu, that was a tip of Iceberg, We will Vote NASA”- Hon Githu

cownews

We want to sincerely thank the 5th president of Kenya Raila Odinga for honouring our invite to kiambu, what you saw Mr president was just a tip of the iceberg because most of your supporters were working, you should visit us on a weekend and the turnout will take jubilee to ICU!

Serious security meetings have been called since last night because the system cannot understand what just happenned……. Uhuru being a one term president is now a reality!

Kura tunazo, na kura ni zako!, keep the promise you made, we will vote for you…… and of course we know we are safe in your government!

Baba tibim! and again asante sana for visiting us Jana!

Mbele pamoja, cannan tunaenda na Joshua!

Mambo yabadilika!

