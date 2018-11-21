Breaking: Terror Gang Strikes In Malindi, shoots randomly, kidnaps Italian volunteer workers, several injured

Omorisia Chakobo Breakings

Kilifi county

Malindi subcounty

Malindi police station

Subject: Attack/ kidnapping incident Report.Today vide OB 83/20/11/2018 a gang of 8 men armed with 3 AK 47 reffiles invaded Chakama Trading centre in chakama location, makongeni sub location 80 Kms West of the station Map Ref 700500 and they started shooting sporadically at the following people.

(1) Samini Garama Dadu aged 23 years shot on the left side of the neck in serious condition

(2) Ibrahim Said, juvenile aged 16 years shot on the left knee,condition stable.

(3) Elias Mwaringa Kathua juvenile aged 12yrs shot on the left thigh,condition stable.

(4) Mohamed Kalume Konde, juvenile aged 10yrs shot on the left eye,condition stable.

(5) Mang Katana Jeffa, aged 20yrs shot on the right thigh, condition stable.

The Gang then Hijacked an Italian lady known as Sylivia Constanca aged 23 years a volunteer of Africa Milele Onlus, proceeded towards Magarini area.Motive not yet known.

All these people were at the trading center doing their normal business when when the incident occurred,the gang is being persued by administration police officers from Lango Baja Ap Post and they have been reinforced by officers from KPS and APS Malindi under the command of CI.Stephen Mwachia OCS and Ap IP.Elija Kiptoo with the aim of persuing the raiders. The injured victims have been taken to Malindi Subcounty for treatment, more information to follow