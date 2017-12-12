Breaking Sad: Terrible Accident At Sachangwan Several Feared Dead, DP Ruto Wife Prayers Useless

Sachangwan accident several feared dead days after DP Ruto led a round of useless prayers in the area to ask for God’s intervention.
Who really bewitched Kenyans? How can presidency pray to God for a man made problem? Why cant government engineers fix the road with basic bumps, appropriate road safety signs or redesign the road afresh? Why trouble God with commonsense solutions?
Comments
Anonymous says
A fool will propose bumps as a solution while in actual sense they are the reasons for those accident a thing the hyenas at NTSA and KEHNA do see or know cos their faculty is copy and paste thing that are not practical on our roads but very busy duplicating roles and looting in the name of speed and alcohol driving for themselves and the regime from abyss.
This guys are zero faculty wise in term of road safety is comcern for free.
Bonface Anyembe says
You can not say that the prayers offered by Her Excellency Rachael were in vain
medica says
media people you are stupid wherever you are how daring can you call prayers useless
Anonymous says
mmmh dat road should be closed to save Kenyans life.
Anonymous says
No RIP If they were Musalias Mudavadis & Wetangulas its very Ok indeed.
Anonymous says
you don’t have to pray for the road, you have to built another road, fix the billboards with enough signs,keep off the road pray at your homes
peterson says
its very surprising that you some can dare say prayers were useless.How many prayed this morning and they are not there and someone didn’t pray yet he/she is well?? God is to be glorified for better or for worse because He does according to His will