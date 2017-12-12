Kenya Today

Breaking Sad: Terrible Accident At Sachangwan Several Feared Dead, DP Ruto Wife Prayers Useless

Sachangwan accident several feared dead days after DP Ruto led a round of useless prayers in the area to ask for God’s intervention.

Who really bewitched Kenyans? How can presidency pray to God for a man made problem? Why cant government engineers fix the road with basic bumps, appropriate road safety signs or redesign the road afresh? Why trouble God with commonsense solutions?


  1. A fool will propose bumps as a solution while in actual sense they are the reasons for those accident a thing the hyenas at NTSA and KEHNA do see or know cos their faculty is copy and paste thing that are not practical on our roads but very busy duplicating roles and looting in the name of speed and alcohol driving for themselves and the regime from abyss.

    This guys are zero faculty wise in term of road safety is comcern for free.

  7. its very surprising that you some can dare say prayers were useless.How many prayed this morning and they are not there and someone didn’t pray yet he/she is well?? God is to be glorified for better or for worse because He does according to His will

