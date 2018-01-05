TENSION In Ruto Camp As Uhuru Names 9 Cabinet Nominees in Absence of Ruto

Tension is high following the dramatic press conference at Statehouse Nairobi in which president Uhuru named nine of the possible 22 cabinet secretaries. With the ongoing behind the scenes talks between NASA and Jubilee there is a possibility that some opposition politicians may be appointed to the cabinet.

Of great interest is what that those named appeared to be Uhuru nominies and only one is an ally of DP Ruto (Energy CS Charles Keter).

Ukur Yattan a long time ally of retired president Moi was also nominated to the cabinet. Once ally of Raila Odinga one Mr Keriako Tobiko resigned as DPP and is now a CS nominee. Tobiko’s tenure was set to end in August 2018 and therefore makes good business sense to take ealier retirement as he waits vetting to join the cabinet.

Camp Ruto is at best represented by John Munyes and Charles Keter as the treasury CS Henry Rotich is an old ally of president Uhuru.