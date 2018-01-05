TENSION In Ruto Camp As Uhuru Names 9 Cabinet Nominees in Absence of Ruto

Tension is high following the dramatic press conference at Statehouse Nairobi in which president Uhuru named nine of the possible 22 cabinet secretaries. With the ongoing behind the scenes talks between NASA and Jubilee there is a possibility that some opposition politicians may be appointed to the cabinet.
Of great interest is what that those named appeared to be Uhuru nominies and only one is an ally of DP Ruto (Energy CS Charles Keter).
Ukur Yattan a long time ally of retired president Moi was also nominated to the cabinet. Once ally of Raila Odinga one Mr Keriako Tobiko resigned as DPP and is now a CS nominee. Tobiko’s tenure was set to end in August 2018 and therefore makes good business sense to take ealier retirement as he waits vetting to join the cabinet.
Camp Ruto is at best represented by John Munyes and Charles Keter as the treasury CS Henry Rotich is an old ally of president Uhuru.
Comments
res says
Negative energy, lets wait babas cabinet.
Anonymous says
Eugine Wamalwa regretes why he folded his NFK party,he’s now homeless person without party,amechezwa kubwa.
res says
Jobless Raila is watching. He doesn’t recognize this cabinet, he will name his.
Anonymous says
GEMA Rule Kikuyu Rule Where Kikuyu rules the Sun never sets. Raila slept on job allowing Kikuyus( Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee) to entrench on the throne. USA Ambassador Codec has frightened Raila Amollo Odinga.Githu Moigae threatened Raila Odinga.
Anonymous says
from one fool to the next fool.
they should grow up and realised Kenya has had enough of fraudsters who only think they over anything to the dreams and aspirations of all Kenyans.
look at those fool with zombie faculties to the extend the country is still a third world with all they loots they have that bring poverty all over Kenya.
Shit of the highest order!
Anonymous says
Baba’s cabinet is the one and only cabinet that makes sense in this part of the world.uthamakistan your other name is self n selfishess.. For us it is the People’s Republic forever.