Tell your side chick Karen Nyamu to stop smoking weed like a fool, Gov. Sonko tells Uhuru’s lawyer

” Karen Nyamu my sister, you vied for the Nairobi women rep seat, even if you did not make it, it doesnt mean unende uvute Bangi aimelessly hadi kwa gazeti unaandikwa pu puf pass. Na wewe wakili xxxxx my brother, take care of your side chick. Na umwambie awache ulevi mingi” sonko posted



Former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu has found herself at the centre of criticism on social media after she was photographed while smoking a substance alleged to be marijuana in public.

This was during the Koth Biro Tournament at Umeme Grounds in Ziwani, Nairobi.

A section of the netizens has termed Nyamu’s actions as inappropriate given her status in the society.



In a tweet, the politician however questioned why the netizens were focusing on the smoking part and ignoring the fact that she had also sponsored the awards issued out during the tournament.

“Why don’t you also say that I sponsored cash awards in the individual category in the same tournament,” Nyamu tweeted.