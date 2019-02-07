Tell Kenyans how Jubilee rigged the 2017 elections, Miguna tells Murathe

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has told off former Jubilee Party interim Vice Chairman David Murathe to disclose the happenings surrounding 2017 general election.

“Well, well, well, that’s true. Now, go on and openly admit that your master, Uhuru Kenyatta, was the chief architect of electoral fraud in Kenya in 2013 and 2017 – deputized by Ruto,” the vocal lawyer posted on social media on Wednesday.

This is after Murathe, on a live TV on Tuesday night, confessed that nominations in the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party were marred by fraud.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Citizen TV, the outspoken politician claimed some unpopular candidates were given party tickets at the expense of strong candidates, particularly in Mount Kenya and Rift Valley regions.

The former Gatanga MP alleged Deputy President William Ruto was behind the rigging but said he (Murathe) could have done nothing since his focus was on winning the presidential election.

With that revelation, Miguna has asked Murathe to come out and publicly admit that even the last two general elections were manipulated by Jubilee Party leaders President Kenyatta and his principal assistant, William Ruto.

Miguna further asked his followers to join hands and liberate the country by embracing strong virtues.

“Let’s remove all the scumbags from Kenya. Let’s liberate Kenya and establish a merit-based society where integrity, ability, creativity, innovation and productivity counts above ethnicity, nepotism and plundered wealth,” he urged.