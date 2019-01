Orange Democratic Movement party has resolved to expel Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa and his Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori after a meeting held by ODM NEC today at Park Place Hotel, Magadi road.

On Thursday, in a statement, ODM said that it had also decided to dewhip the Members of Parliament from all Parliamentary committees.

The two are accused of not toeing the party lines by declaring support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.