Team Kieleweke fires a response to DP Ruto’s tanga tanga after Uhuru canceled Murang’a rally

Members of the ‘Kieleweke’ faction of the Jubilee Party are now rubbing their hands in glee following revelations that Deputy President William Ruto’s Saturday rally has been cancelled.

Ruto and his allies were set to attend a mega interdenominational prayer rally at Kenol, Muranga county, a rally that according to Muranga MP Sabina Chege, has been discouraged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Members of Jubilee opposed to the DP under the Kieleweke tag have welcomed the move, saying that the meeting was a political rally.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu wondered why he was never invited if the meeting indeed had good intentions.

He termed it an attempt by Ruto and allies to spread his political gospel to Central Kenya region ahead of his 2022 presidential bid.

Kielewele leader and nominated MP Maina Kamanda echoed the remarks, saying that the function was purely a political function.

“Preparations for prayers involves a lot of people, while the Kenol one was meant purely for politicians,” Kamanda was quoted by a local daily.

However, according to Kimilili MPDidmus Barasa and a close ally of the DP, not a single politician was going to speak.

He said that politicians would only attend the function to show solidarity with the DP.

“None of the leaders was going to talk. It was purely a prayer event. Nevertheless, it was a show of solidarity with the DP and could have been used to know those fully supporting his push for Jubilee agenda or not,” Barasa said.