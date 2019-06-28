Governor Waiguru, Rachel Shebesh to lead women leaders tour of Kisumu, meet baby Pendo’s mother

The Embrace Women Group will today (Friday) be pitching camp in Kisumu County, after its recent tour of Muranga County.

The group consists of women leaders in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2018 truce with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Led by Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru, Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh and Homa Bay woman rep Hon Gladys Wanga the aims at preaching peace and cohesion among Kenyans.

In a tweet on Friday, the group said that it will be pitching camp in Kisumu County where it will be hosted by area Woman Representative Hon Rosa Buyu.

“Today we are heading to the lakeside city hosted by Hon Rosa Buyu Tukutane Kisumu #EmbraceInKisumu,” read the tweet.

The leaders, according to the tweet, will hold a rally at the Kenyatta Sports Ground in the Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o-led county, and also address matters concerning gender-based violence.

They will also visit Lancer Achieng, mother to the late baby Samantha Pendo who was killed by police officers during the 2017 post-election violence in Nyalenda Estate.

The group has been receiving criticisms from a recently compiled rival group dubbed ‘Inua Mama’, which consists of forces allied to Deputy President William Ruto.