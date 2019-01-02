Teacher’s Strike to start on Thursday says defiant KNUT boss hon Sossion

KNUT Secretary genaral Wilson Sosion has defied Employment and Labour Relations Court which temporarily halted teachers’ strike set to begin on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

The Teachers Service commission (TSC) had gone to court in a bid to stop the strike scheduled for January 3.

Through their secretary general, teachers allied to KNUT have said that the strike is still on unless TSC tackles issues around promotion of teachers, contentious transfers of head teachers and performance contracting policy.

In the order, the court has directed that the two parties continue to negotiate and consult on the issues, with KNUT now required to supply TSC with a list of teachers that they claim have not been promoted in accordance with terms of employment.

However, the court has directed TSC not to victimize any teacher who seeks transfer review.

TSC and KNUT representatives are still holding discussions in a bid to thwart the strike which threatens to cripple learning across the country.

Earlier, rival union the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) had dismissed the strike call by KNUT.