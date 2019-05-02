Kenya Today

Breaking: Tanzania billionaire media mogul Reginald Mengi is DEAD at 75

Reginald Abraham Mengi, a Tanzanian billionaire, businessman and an author has died at the age of 75 in Dubai on May 2.

Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe and has left behind five children.

He was awarded The Business for Peace Award in 2012 in Oslo by the Award Giving Committee of Nobel Laureates of the Business for Peace Foundation which is based in Oslo and is supported by business leaders, politicians and academics around the world.

In 2014, he received International Order of the Lions Award, doubling with Business Leader of the Year Award in the same year.

