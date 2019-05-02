Breaking: Tanzania billionaire media mogul Reginald Mengi is DEAD at 75

Reginald Abraham Mengi, a Tanzanian billionaire, businessman and an author has died at the age of 75 in Dubai on May 2.

Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe and has left behind five children.

He was awarded The Business for Peace Award in 2012 in Oslo by the Award Giving Committee of Nobel Laureates of the Business for Peace Foundation which is based in Oslo and is supported by business leaders, politicians and academics around the world. In 2014, he received International Order of the Lions Award, doubling with Business Leader of the Year Award in the same year. Mwenyekiti Mtendaji wa Makampuni ya IPP, Dk Reginald Abraham Mengi amefariki Dunia usiku wa kuamkia leo, akiwa Dubai, katika Falme za Kiarabu (UAE). Dkt Mengi aliyezaliwa mwaka 1944 mkoani Kilimanjaro, amefariki ikiwa ni miezi 6 tangu kufariki kwa aliyekuwa mke wake, Mercy Mengi. pic.twitter.com/mN9phzb2gu — Swahili Times (@swahilitimes) May 2, 2019

Reginald Mengi, the richest man in Tanzania dies in Dubai … His wife, Jacqueline, 39, former Miss Tanzania will now be the richest person in TZ & one of the richest women in Africa. #RIPReginaldMengi pic.twitter.com/GURJ78qHFm — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 2, 2019

Am in lndia to catch up with latest race on stem cell and gene engineering technology. Remember Mwalimu Nyerere once advised us to run while others walked. Pse pray for me to win this race. — Reginald Mengi (@regmengi) April 10, 2019

Mengi is the richest native Tanzanian. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 2, 2019

I want to cry, not because he has died, but how humans put too much emphasies on RICHES (specifically money) as the ultimate element in one's life. What do we say of Nelson Mandela?? No wonder our politicians loot with abandon so as to meet this RICHES criteria. Saaaaad!! 😩😩 — Chosen One (@254TheOne) May 2, 2019

I was just watching a rerun of the interview @KoinangeJeff had with him yesterday…Ooh lord…but he looked a bit tired in that interview…he seemed like a down to earth…mentioned all his wealth belonged to God. May he rest in peace. — Carter Pewterschmidt (@pewter_schmidt) May 2, 2019

Ngai!! These Man was interviewed by Jeff Koinange @KoinangeJeff in TZ the other day with @citizentvkenya , He has beautiful Twins sons, and master piece Home, really it's Vanity😤 — Jimmy Ng'ang'a. (@jimmynganga1) May 2, 2019