Tanzanian MP cries for Hon. Babu Owino’s help after abduction of his aide by the state

Kigona Urban MP Zitto Kabwe has written to Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino over his missing aide.

Mr Kabwe, in a letter posted by the youthful MP, said that Tanzanian authorities abducted a Kenyan citizen, Raphael Ongangi, who served as his aide before venturing into business.

According to the veteran MP, Mr Ongangi was kidnapped by state agents but efforts to know his whereabouts remains futile. He says that Kenyan embassy is yet to address the matter.

“Today is the 6th day since he was abducted on Monday night 24th June. He was with his wife ( a Tanzanian ). Kenyan embassy here in Dar was properly informed and police was informed by the wife immediately after abduction. Raphael was my PA between 2009 and 2016. Then he ventured into business,” wrote Zitto.

He claimed that Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu has refused to give him attention. He now wants Babu Owino to formally introduce the issue with Kenyan government.

“Kenyan govt is quite about the matter while we know Raphael is with state security. I tried to meet Kenyan ambassador in Dar he declined to see me. I kindly ask that you take the matter with Kenyan parliament to demand GoK to explain what it is doing about Raphael abduction. Also we ask for your support on social media to raise the issue,” he said.

Ongangi’s wife Veronica Kundya had narrated the woeful experience surrounding the alleged abduction. The abductors did not give any explanation while whisking Ongangi away.

“They left me with instructions to wait for further information, and about an hour later, I received a call from my husband with instructions that I should go home and not report the incident anywhere,” said the mother of two.

Mr Owino is expected to raise the matter formally in Kenyan Parliament next week after he returns from South Africa where he is attending a Parliamentary function.