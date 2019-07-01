Tanga Tanga youth assures DP Ruto of their support as he tours Nyamira county

A section of youths allied to DP William Ruto’s camp from Nyamira issued a statement on Sunday hours to the DP’s return to Nyamira scheduled on Monday.

The team under Ben Mogaka described Dr Ruto as a development oriented leader, adding that he’s welcome to the county.

“Tomorrow we have an important visitor at Ekerenyo. As everyone knows DP Ruto is a leader who prioritizes development. DP Ruto does not like telling stories and lies,” Mogaka said in a video making rounds on social media.

Mogaka added: “We as team DP Ruto Nyamira, we officially welcome DP William Samoei Ruto to Ekerenyo, North Mugirango, Nyamira County. Karibu sana our next president”.

Deputy President William Ruto has been making several trips to the vote rich Gusii region ahead of the 2022 polls.

Ruto is keen to get votes from the regions perceived to be the former prime minister Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

Residents in Nyamira and Kisii Counties have been rallying behind opposition leader Raila Odinga for several years now.

DP Ruto on Monday will be hosted by Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko.