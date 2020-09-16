BREAKING: Court rules Hon Sudi be detained for 7 more days, will Ruto supporters go for mass action?

Embattled Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi will remain in police custody for seven more days.

Sudi on Wednesday September 16, 2020 appeared before Nakuru chief magistrate Josephat Kalo after spending another two days in police cells.

The lawmaker this morning appeared for a ruling on his bail that he had sought.

However, he is not yet a free man.

The prosecution, led by Daniel Karuri, had sought more time to complete investigations into the crimes allegedly committed by the legislator.

Karuri objected to his release on bond, saying he was being investigated for hate speech, assault of a police officer, offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm and bullets and resisting arrest.



The MP was on Sunday airlifted to Nakuru minutes after he surrendered at Langas Police Station in Uasin Gishu County.

Sudi was arrested for hate speech, which is under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

This is after he made remarks deemed abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

His arrest came after a drama involving the police and his constituents who tried to bar the officers from gaining access to his home to arrest him.

He was aided by police to escape as a team of officers arrived at his home.

During the siege, one of the MP’s supporter was shot and injured while a police officer was attacked by a machete.