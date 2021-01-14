Tanga tanga should not oppose BBI, biggest beneficiary, Hypocrites!

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via FB

TANGATANGA SHOULD FIRST REFUSE THE ADDITIONAL CONSTITUENCIES IN THEIR AREAS IF THEY ARE GENUINELY OPPOSED TO BBI.

TangaTanga MPs keep arguing that #BBI will increase the number of MPs and we will have too many MPs. But the reality is what BBI is actually increasing representation; which is what gives more MPs. This is then essentially about increasing representation in Parliament.

So the issue TangaTanga should tell us is whether the areas where constituencies are being added need more representation or not – Eg #BometCounty will get additional MPs – can we discuss not to increase the additional constituencies in this area?

As Mt Kenya we needed more and appreciate every extra constituency we have received.

#Kieleweke