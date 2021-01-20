Tanga Tanga in Panic as ODM declares interest in 2022 presidential election

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, assured President Kenyatta that he was NOT interested in the 2022 Presidential elections and he would NOT vie.

The President believed him. He could NOT understand why anyone doubted

President Kenyatta told friends and confidants that Tinga was very clear in private – he will not be on the 2022 ballot.

A majority of those he told, responded with caution, ” You cannot trust Tinga”

The President insisted “Tinga is genuine this time round, “I am the one who spoke to him”

Today ODM has announced the Party will be on the ballot.

Of Course the Presidential candidate is NOT my friend James Orengo, or Sifuna the LSK noisemaker or Philip Etale

It shall be Raila Odinga.

And Tinga has done that after sensing a BBI defeat pale kwa ballot!

Once again, I am happy that our bold and firm positions in private, Vindicated!