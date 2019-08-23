Take your father’s body to Gatundu -Activist Boniface Mwangi tells Uhuru

A day after the country commemorated the 41st memorial of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, now wants the government to transfer the body of the late president from the country’s capital city to his native village in Ichaweri, Kiambu.

In a hard-hitting statement, the controversial activist said that it was high time the body was moved so that the country can forget alleged atrocities committed during the former president’s regime.

According to the activist, during Jomo’s tenure, several crimes against humanity were allegedly committed which disqualifies the founding father as a symbol of unity.

In a Facebook post, Mwangi went further to refer Mzee Kenyatta as a traitor “who killed the independence dream after betraying other freedom fighters”.

“Kenya is today governed by sons of home guards and thieves courtesy of Kenyatta 1, he was landgrabber number 1, a tribalist and a murderer. He planted the seeds of corruption and state capture, our country’s poverty can be traced back to how he betrayed our independence,” Mwangi claimed.

Mwangi’s post comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta abolished the public celebration of Mzee Kenyatta’s memorial day with this year’s being the last.

Uhuru was speaking on Thursday after laying a wreath of flowers at the mausoleum of the founding president, where he stated that after consulting his family, they decided to be celebrating their father in private moving forward.

“As President, I have consulted the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and after consulting them, we have agreed together that this is going to be the last celebration of Mzee in this manner,” he remarked during a mass at All Saints Cathedral.