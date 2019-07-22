‘Takataka MPs at undisclosed location planning common response to arrests’ – Hon. Ngunjiri

Nyeri town mp Ngunjiri wambugu has bashed the Tanga tanga allied mps for a secretive meeting they are currently holding to respond to the morning arrests.

Earlier on Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has trolled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi moments after DPP Noordin Haji issued an arrest order for Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Wambugu took to his Facebook account to sarcastically mock Oscar Sudi who is also a close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto and has been on the forefront defending accused persons mentioned in the Arror, Kimwarer dams scandals.

While posting a cartoon representation of the vocal Sudi, Wambugu said they were waiting for him to issue a press statement concerning Rotich’s arrest orders. Ngunjiri’s comments were viewed as a political mockery especially at a time when reports indicated that Oscar Sudi is among the MPs who have never spoken in Parliament.

Sudi’s political opponents attribute his silence in Parliament to the allegations that the vocal Tanga-tanga MP is avoiding speaking in English a foreign language that is out of his mastery.

Orders to arrest Rotich was issued on Monda by Noordin Haji. While speaking to the media, Haji explained that he issued the order after reviewing documents from the investigation of the Kimwarer and Arror dam scandals.