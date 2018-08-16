TAJ MALL Owner Curses Uhuru, Says he’s Formed Stupid Agency to Frustrate Investors

Airgate/Taj Mall MD Ramesh Gorasia has told the government should destroy the building if it wants to but that “God is watching”.

Occupants of the mall have until August 30 to vacate the premises ahead of its demolition.

“If they want to continue, God is there for them. [National Land Commission chair Muhammad] Swazuri has messed my life. Look at his life … it’s a mess … whoever wants to mess my life, its okay. God will punish them,” he said. “I will just go to court and ask for my claim. It might take years but it’s okay.”

“The mall has been unlucky for me for the past five years [sic] … I am tired of demolitions everyday … Demolish it. Who cares? I will just get my money. If not today, my grandchildren will [sic],” he said.

He added: “Please, if you want to demolish it, clear it. Don’t damage it, just bring it down … if you don’t have the money to demolish it then don’t do it. KURA has not been able to demolish it for the last five years. Now some stupid agency has been created to frustrate investors in the country.

“I am shocked that we have professionals who do it deliberately or innocently. When you talk about public land, it is leased land. We pay rent to the government.”

He however, pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider the move, saying the structure could be used as a school.

“My President, don’t demolish it because it does not affect the road. [It can be for public use]. It’s a strong building that can last long.”

The mall was officially opened on August 1, 2011 by then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and is reportedly valued at Sh5.5 billion.