BREAKING! Lands Commission Boss Swazuri Charged with Crimes against Humanity, Denied Bond

National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri, Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina and 12 others have been arraigned in Nairobi after spending the weekend in cells.

Prof Swazuri and co-accused were charged with the conspiracy to commit corruption over the loss of Sh221,375,00 by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

They separately faced other charges of abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, neglect of official duty and unlawful disposal of public property.

The NLC and railways officials are accused of buying Kenya Railways land, public property, and selling it to the government.

They all denied committing the offences, which were allegedly committed between July 1, 1999 and June 2018 in Nairobi.

The prosecution termed the charges as “serious offences which should be treated as crimes against humanity and Kenyans in general” and asked the court to deny the accused bond.

“Corruption is a cancer that government has finally acknowledged, court needs to give relevance to the gravity of the offence,” the prosecution said.