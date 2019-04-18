Swazuri, 10 others deny Sh109.7M land fraud charges preferred against them

Former National Land Commission Chairperson Muhammad Swazuri has denied charges into Sh 109.7 million land fraud charges preferred against him.

His 10 other co-accused suspects also denied the charges. 13 other suspects are yet to appear in Court.

Prosecution led by SADPP Vincent Monda asked court to deny them bail saying charges were serious & were likely to interfere with witnesses.

Swazuri was arrested on Wednesday morning by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Detectives (EACC) over fraud into Standard Gauge Railway Land Compensation.