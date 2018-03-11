“Support UHURU And RAILA Unity” NYAGARAMA Urges JUBILEE And NASA Supporters

Nyamira County Governor His Excellency John Nyagarama has called on NASA and Jubilee party hardliners to support the new unity deal by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Right Honourable Raila Odinga.

“Politicians on both sides should come and out to support the new pact because it promises the start of healing and reconciliation for the country,” Governor Nyagarama said on Sunday at a church function in Nyamira County.

The Governor praised the pact described in an official statement as “building bridges to a new Kenyan nation” as “a move in healing the country’s wounds.”

“A national dialogue led by the country’s most powerful and most admired leaders is the perfect start to healing our deeply divided nation. Those who oppose it should be disciplined by their respective parties and coalitions,” he added.

The Governor who is among the NASA leaders who have consistently been calling for dialogue since the disputed August 8, 2017 elections promised to rally his colleagues from the Council of governors to support the unity talks.