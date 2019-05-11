“Support HARAMBEE STARS with the money you con poor Kenyans” SONKO tells SPORTPESA Directors

By Joseph Magembe

Nairobi governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO has asked Sportpesa directors to fully sponsor National football team Harambee Stars with the money they collect from poor Kenyans.

Speaking yesterday after launching the pilot project of Affordable Housing Unit, the governor told Sportpesa to use part of the money they use to sponsor English Premier League teams like Hull City and Everton to support our own national team because they connive with politicians like Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, erect advertising billboards across the city and evade paying taxes.

Sonko said it is highly regrettable that so far, the directors of Sportpesa are silent on Harambee Stars sponsorship yet they collect billions of shillings from poor Kenyans and take them to England as if Premier League teams are poor.

“Sportpesa collect billions of shillings from poor Kenyans and export them to Europe in the name of sponsoring well-to-do clubs in London yet our very own national team is struggling. Hiyo ni ushenzi and I want to tell those directors to sponsor Harambee Stars whether they like it or not. The other day they conspired with the Senator of Nairobi and erected hundred of billboards across the city without paying levies to the County. Let them use that money to benefit our own National soccer team. They owe us more than Sh200m but sisi hatutaki hiyo pesa bora washugulikie Harambee Stars nayo” Said Sonko.