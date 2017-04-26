SUPER LANDSLIDE WIN for Hon Waititu, HUMILIATED Kabogo with 353,604 votes against 69,916 in Kiambu Governor Race aka Punjab Derby!

Ferdinand Waititu has won the Kiambu county Jubilee nominations beating incumbent Governor William Kabogo by a wide margin.

Waititu garnered 353,604 votes, while Kabogo got 69,916 votes. Kabogo already conceded defeat as results trickled in from Kiambu Jubilee’s primaries on Tuesday.

Preliminary results showed that the Governor was trailing his longtime rival Waititu.

“It is well with me. Whoever will be the next governor, I wish him well. This is a very serious job,” he said.

“I think someone does not want me for Governor of Kiambu and I am done for now. I wish Waititu, people of Kiambu well.”

In the Women Representative race former Kameme FM presenter Gathoni Muchomba floored President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Annah Nyokabi Gathecha.

Five Kiambu MPs including Esther Gathogo (Ruiru) Njoroge Baiya (Githunguri), John Kiragu (Limuru), Mburu Kahangara (Lari), Kigo Njenga (Gatunddu North) lost in the Jubilee nominations.

On Tuesday, Waititu was blocked by police when he attempted to gain access to the Kiambu tallying centre on Monday night.

County commander Adiel Nyange said Waititu thought the centre was a distribution venue for voting materials.