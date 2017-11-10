Summary Key Points In Raila Odinga Speech In Washington DC, USA

KEY POINTS IN RAILA ODINGA’s SPEECH IN WASHINGTON DC
– US has abandoned her role in advocating for good governance
-Electoral system is rotten because the commission in charge is under perpetual pressure from executive
– Judiciary will crumble due to fear and persistent intimidation by Uhuru
– Two communities wants to create an empire in Kenya despite losing elections
-Majority Kenyans feel aggrieved and due to limited support, they have reverted to calls for secession.
– Kenyans want an election where the loser congratulates the winner, fosters for unity and development of the nation.
– US envoy to Nairobi, Robert Godec is part of Kenyan problem
– Should International Community fail to curb the crisis, Kenya will cease being a strategic partner to many nations and this would crumble the economy
Anonymous says
The Kenyan world leader has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is a world leader ,a pan African leader and the true president of Kenya. The whole world has been marveled by his intelligence ,peace making prowess, and a geo political prowess in world affairs .The man is too bright for his opponents .they can never achieve this feet in a billion years. By now he is a world leader by every right .He has proved that uhuruto never learned anything in school n they are a bunch of diabolic ,idiotic n cruel killers who practice all manner of evil and are not fit for office .he also proved to the world that he won but cruel thieves refused to accept defeat. Uhuru should by every means step aside for he is now regarded as a fugitive and more than a war criminal who has shed blood of his own citizens with prestige.
Anonymous says
Fact i love your choice of words
Anonymous says
fact …that’s pure fact no to evil jubili days of evil are over n done with…
Anonymous says
Time has come for Kenyans to chase out embarrassing scumbags out of town .scum bug rule has been defeated .The evil maniac scum bugs must face justice for all the blood of the innocent victims they have shed. JUSTICE for baby pendo n baby morra who were killed by evil monsters of jubili plus the school girls who were raped by police in kawangware in full view of int journalists.
Anonymous says
Evil imbeciles of jub why send your monsters to rape kids kill infants n babies alike . God is angry n the idiotic uhunye must face the full wrath of the true God . Kenyans must kick this evil leaders of doom to the black sea of oblivion
Anonymous says
Uhunye is a war criminal and a genocide suspect guilty of heinous crimes ,ie rape ethnic cleansing,cannibalism mutilations and a host of diabolic evil on innocent people.
Anonymous says
Uhuru is a demon …
James says
This guy (RO) is crying foul because he has became irrelevant in Kenyan politics due to his hunger for power owing to the fact that he is now old and cant stand the test of the current political temperature. His game plan is known!! He has tried to remain in the top all the way from the failed “82 coup” to “97/98 tribal clashes” and now ‘Resist demonstration” where they are looting and destroying innocent people’s businesses. How many does he want killed for him to clinch the presidency? Western countries, are you supporting his moves to drain Kenyans rich, not forgetting the oil in Turkana region? Are you also for dark powers? Kenyans are not fools, we PRAY and BELIEVE the true God of our forefathers.
Anonymous says
i wonder y u cant open ur eyes n see
ramim says
James & Yegone are just toddlers in politics, don’t know even the type of Maddy water they are inn, they just swimming bcz saw others inn. go bc to uhunye n arap mashamba to take u bc to kindergarten u fool’s
Moya says
jubilee people are just arrogant. Remember Pharao, the signs were there but refused to see until disaster happened.
peter okumu says
I love Kenya and I die to see democracy and good leadership at its tip in this beloved nation. I love Raila too
res says
The revolution in Raila”s head will not happen in his life time.
mutuli says
its either now or never we amend our ways
samm says
uhuru is the president all that means nothing to kenyans
LEROY says
DON’T SAY,’KENYANS’…IF WE ALL WERE COMFORTABLE WITH UHURU THEN;100% OF THE REGISTERED VOTERS WOULD’VE SHOWED UP ON OCT. 26TH. AND VOTED HIM IN!WATEVA U’RE AFRAID OF;IT’S SOON GOING 2 EAT U UP…VERY SOONDON’T SAY,’KENYANS’…IF WE ALL WERE COMFORTABLE WITH UHURU THEN;100% OF THE REGISTERED VOTERS WOULD’VE SHOWED UP ON OCT. 26TH. AND VOTED HIM IN!WATEVA U’RE AFRAID OF;IT’S SOON GOING 2 EAT U UP…VERY SOON!
Anonymous says
Citizens of kenya cann’t tolerate dectatorship governance whatever it cost it will be done to make sure justice is done.
noma says
there is no stopping on this one. canaan we are coming.
amolo guya atieno says
if mr raila was man enough he would accept to go the ballot as his wish when supreme court ordered so… instend he hold confrences and demonstrations which causes the economic drastic decline. really is this the kind of leadership we want??? I AM sure beyond doubt that raila only want just to be president but has nothing to deliver. what raila should be doing is to advice uhuru and ruto not compiting with them he is past that surely.. just the other day he talk of boycott …can u please have a moment of silence and think about that deep inside you” and u will be certain to say raila can misled dispite raila being in same tribal line i oppose that
kriukovavera88 says
Turners says
why think that u r democrat fathers n yet u always claim to hold peaceful demos where all kenyans and the world knows that that is a rooting business to u.why beat innocent kenyans during demos?
why burn innocent kenyans bussinesses and houses?
surely,a peaceful demos?
someone needs to mature up