Summary Key Points In Raila Odinga Speech In Washington DC, USA

KEY POINTS IN RAILA ODINGA’s SPEECH IN WASHINGTON DC

– US has abandoned her role in advocating for good governance

-Electoral system is rotten because the commission in charge is under perpetual pressure from executive

– Judiciary will crumble due to fear and persistent intimidation by Uhuru

– Two communities wants to create an empire in Kenya despite losing elections

-Majority Kenyans feel aggrieved and due to limited support, they have reverted to calls for secession.

– Kenyans want an election where the loser congratulates the winner, fosters for unity and development of the nation.

– US envoy to Nairobi, Robert Godec is part of Kenyan problem

– Should International Community fail to curb the crisis, Kenya will cease being a strategic partner to many nations and this would crumble the economy

