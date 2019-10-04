Sumayya Hassan appointed new director at Nation Media group

Nation Media Group appointed a top advocate of the High Court to its board of directors as they set out to improve on governance and leadership in the firm.

On Friday, October 4, NMG released a statement announcing that Sumayya Hassan, an advocate at the High Court of Kenya would join its board.

Hassan is a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, a state-owned petroleum company operating across the oil and gas supply chain.

She also sits on several boards in the private and public sectors.

The attorney is an Eisenhower Fellow and has received several local and international awards including the Top 40 Under 40, Lifetime Achievement, Best CEO in Kenya and Outstanding Women Leadership Awards.

Hassan is a keynote speaker at national and international fora on leadership, governance and oil and gas.

She has initiated programmes for mentoring and economic empowerment of youth and women and is the Patron of the Muslim Deaf Association of Kenya, which focuses on the empowerment of the deaf and hearing impaired.

The advocate is the hostess of ‘Aspire’, a TV show on leadership and personal development.