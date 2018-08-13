‘It is The Sugar Report that Protected Cartels, Not Us,’ Hon Mbadi Defends Self Against Bribery Claims

National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi yesterday defended himself against reports that he had taken bribes to shoot down sugar importation report that had recommended action be taken against CSs Henry Rotich and Adan Mohamed.

He claimed the report had numerous loopholes and that rejecting it was the best for Kenyans despite table turning against him.

He flipped the coin and accused the joint parliamentary committee that conducted the probe of protecting sugar barons adding that he voted against the report with a clear conscience.

“The report was rejected because it did not meet the required standards. Majority of MPs, including me, discovered it was not going to help sugarcane farmers,” the MP said.

He said the committee was expected to reveal to Kenyans the existence of poisonous sugar and business people connected with the illegal importations.

“I don’t know whether some of my colleagues were compromised to reject the report. But what I know is that the report was half-baked,” he added.

He added: “Kenyans wanted to know whether our sugar contained mercury or not. If mercury was discovered, we wanted to know who imported the sugar but none of this came out in the report. My position on the report has not and will not change,” he said.

The minority leader warned MPs against castigating their colleagues for rejecting the report.

“MPs who now castigate the rejection of the report in funerals did not speak that day. Let them not cheat the public. They need to read its contents first,” he said.