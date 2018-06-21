“Stop Lying to Kenyans, Sugar is Poisonous,’ DCI Boss Kinoti Tells Off Industrialization CS

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti has told Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed to fact check his information on the contraband sugar scandal.

Speaking after the CS made a briefing denying that there is the presence of mercury in sugar being sold to Kenyans, Kinoti insisted that mercury and other harmful substances are found in netted sugar adding that the CS needs to “get his facts right.”

Speaking while appearing before the Trade and Investment committee chaired by Kanini Kega, CS Adan challenged anyone with evidence of mercury in contraband sugar to present it to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“Tests carried out by KEBS did not find any form of toxic metal as claimed. I, however, call on anyone with contrary information to alert the authorities,” Mohamed told the committee.

His sentiments further contradict those of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who affirmed that sugar had mercury according to tests made in government chemist.

The sugar, allegedly being imported from Brazil, was on Wednesday seized in Eastleigh Estate in Nairobi and suspects arrested.

The Interior CS, who made the shocking revelations on June 13, divulged that he is willing to pay the ultimate price, but clear the menace.

“I am not under any illusion that we engaged in a very serious war. A war that could mean anything; it could mean even the lives of these officers and some of us,” Matiang’i said.

Additionally, he disclosed that detectives investigating the matter have been receiving telephone calls from unnamed individuals, with unspecified warnings if they do not stop or release the impounded sugar.

The first consignment nabbed in Eastleigh had 1,474 bags (50kgs) of sugar, clearly indicated not suitable for direct human consumption.

Reports indicate that those behind the trade are claimed to be muzzling local manufacturers and are involved in tax evasion besides exposing citizens to health risks and national security threats attributed to the black market.