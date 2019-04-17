Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Sudanese longest serving Dictator Omar Al-Bashir Imprisoned

BREAKING: Sudanese longest serving Dictator Omar Al-Bashir Imprisoned

Leave a Comment

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has been transferred to Kober maximum security prison, where many dissidents were detained and executed by his regime.

Eyewitnesses say that he is held under intensified security.

Eyewitnesses from the Prison witnessed his Arrival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies