BREAKING: Sudanese longest serving Dictator Omar Al-Bashir Imprisoned

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has been transferred to Kober maximum security prison, where many dissidents were detained and executed by his regime.
Eyewitnesses say that he is held under intensified security.
Eyewitnesses from the Prison witnessed his Arrival.
#BREAKING
Former #Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir is reportedly transferred to the Kober maximum security prison where many dissidents were detained & executed by his regime.
(For those interested, a thread on Bashir's ties with the regime of #Iran.)https://t.co/F0xWFoy7ix pic.twitter.com/IljuWZhFLv
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 17, 2019
