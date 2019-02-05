Students killed in a grisly road accident after loss of control by a lorry

Two students are among 3 people who were killed in a grisly road accident on the Ndhiwa –Homa Bay road.

The students were reportedly walking from school when they were hit after a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle.

Ndhiwa OCPD Dishon Chadaka confirmed the incident saying six passengers who were injured were taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Eye witnesses said the lorry which was transporting building materials was headed towards Homa Bay from Sori town.

The driver reportedly lost control, hit a stationary Probox which was picking passengers on the side of the road and then hit the two students.

One reportedly died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Ndhiwa Sub county Hospital.