Student stabs fellow to death in a love gone sour deal

A student at the Shamberere Technical Training Institute in Kakamega North Sub-County stabbed his fellow student to death on Monday night after a confrontation over a suspected love triangle.

Kakamega North Sub-County Police Commander Mr Peter Mwanzo said that one of the students armed himself with a knife and stabbed the other student in the chest.

The assailant is reported to have approached his fellow student accusing him of snatching his girlfriend, who is also a student at the institute.

An altercation erupted between the two lovers before one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other in the chest.

Contacted Mr Mwanzo said: “Unfortunately, the student collapsed and died on the spot. Other students beat up the attacker and injured him seriously.”

The incident sparked chaos at the institution after friends of the murdered student, who are also National Youth Service trainees, set upon the attacker.