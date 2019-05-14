Student Protests in Migori after being chased home for lack of tuition fee

A lone Form Two student at St. Pius Uriri Boys’ High School in Migori County took to the streets in Rongo town on Tuesday to protest what he termed as violation of his right to education.

Silver Ouma, who hails from Ofwanga village in North Kamagambo, Rongo Sub-County, said he was chased from school in February 2018 over lack of tuition fees.

Ouma, 17, said he opted for the peaceful demonstration to capture the attention of the national government and that of well-wishers.

The learner walked several kilometers from his village to Rongo town carrying a placard as he blew a whistle to put his message across.

Ouma said his father abandoned him and his mother when he was in primary school.

The student’s mother, on the other hand, spends most of her time in a goldmine in Awendo — over 20kms away —, forcing Ouma to put up at his cousin’s place.

The student has urged leaders in Rongo Constituency to come to his rescue.