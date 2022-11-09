

By Jowi Raymond via fb

Hope the photos are clear if not, please bear with me.

These are my parents, am sharing their story today not for sympathy but to appreciate the beauty of these lovely couples, Mr Kivuli Josephat and Pamela Achieng Juma.

I met them a year ago and we’ve been a family. Josephat stay with his family wife and two kids in Urudi (Nyakach) their story is very exciting, they are abled differently (both are blind) but meet them , a proof of the saying disability is not inability.



They cook on their own, do laundry, Josephat and the wife are gifted singers, can play guitar perfectly well, he’s a great football analyst, not to mention vast knowledge of rhumba music.

The wife on the other hand is a trained teacher for the blind but has hustled her whole life.

I am back to share with their permission their appeal to any well-wisher, government officers, department of PLWD here are brains ready to serve and not served. Please come through for them.

My media crew let’s pen this together.

Friends led by my guy Kalee Collins can I get MOKWA for this family I know you can do it.

Their number is 0717161661 ( Josephat Adagala) on their behalf please let’s just do it for them. God bless you abundantly.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

