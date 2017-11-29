A Stranded Nyamira Family Appeals For Help From Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Nothing can be as unfortunate as losing a loved one after a long illness. But its more painful if the deceased was the sole bread winner and passes on after exhausting all the family resources.

It is even paining when a jobless man dies, leaving nothing to his family except a micro farm in the village.

Well, the family of the late Evans Osano is a good example. Mr Osano died and left behind a devasted family without a proper home after they spent everything at their disposal for his treatment, he had been diagnosed with Cancer of the colon.

The late Osano was a farm hand at Mongori scheme farm, Borabu constituency, Nyamira county.

The late Osano moved from Morako in Kitutu Masaba constituency to Mwamogusii scheme (Borabu constituency) in the 90s to search for income as his parents were unable to send to him to secondary school due to financial difficulties since at the time there were three other siblings who were in secondary school.

As a young man then, he sought to venture into farming by renting land and also doing menial jobs to help his parents to educate his siblings.

Mr. Osano worked hard and years later saved enough money that enabled him secure a small piece of land where he put up a temporary structure to be his home but continued to live in a tea estate housing

He continued to labour for families especially those that practiced dairy farming.

In 2016, he complained of stomach pains where he was treated and healed.

In 2017 the stomach pain resurfaced and went back to the hospital where he was diagnosed of level 3 cancer. Doctors put him under medication with the family hoping for his quick recovery.

In order to cater for his medical expenses, the family sold his three grade cows and other assets to raise medical fees. On 23 November, Osano succumbed to the illness leaving the family penniless.



above is video of the late Osano a few days before he succumbedOsano is survived by four children and several dependants, the eldest a daughter just concluded a a teacher training college, 2nd born sat for his KCSE, 3rd born is joining form 3 next year and the last born is in class 7.

The widow is left to carry the entire burden including extended family and is pleading with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to intervene and give a helping hand.

The late Osano will be laid to rest on December 8 but the family is having challenges meeting funeral expenses having spent their entire savings on medical bills.

The family is currently stranded because they are required to vacate tea estate housing where they lived to their unfinished home. They are appealing for well-wishers to chip in and rescue the.

The widow Mrs Osano is appealing to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to assist because she knows him as a caring man and has indiscriminately done it many times to Kenyans from every nook and cranny irregardless of where they come from.

