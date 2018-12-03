Stranded? here is your new terminus after matatu CBD ban

As Kenyans plan for the festive season, the capital Nairobi is on the minds of many either as a destination or connection.
However, many might get stranded in the city centre following implementation of the matatu ban by the Nairobi City County government.
Public service vehicles, including long-distance buses, are among those banned from the CBD.
Therefore, prepare to board or be dropped off at the following new termini, as ordered by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko administration:
- Waiyaki Way/Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road: Murang’a Road (Fig Tree) Terminus A.
- Thika Road, Kiambu and Ruiru Road: Fig Tree Terminus B.
- Jogoo Road and Lusaka Road: Muthurwa bus terminus.
- Juja Road, Ring Road Ngara and Park Road: Ngara bus terminus.
- Mombasa Road and Langata Road: Hakati terminus.
- Ngong Road: Retained at Railways terminus.
Comments
Anonymous says
Good job well done matatus must go to hell they have a special place in hell.good riddance to bad rubbish .no love lost .we need better transport providers who can follow rules and not bother us with targets set by greedy owners and banks
Anonymous says
Quickly bring in the much awaited blue buses
Nkt matatus are polluting the. Environment and promoting lawlessness .
Kick them out kabisa good job war on mataus is on bring in every arsenal police and be violent kabisa.