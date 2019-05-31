Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Storm in paradise as Uhuru , Ruto exchange words during prayer breakfast

Storm in paradise as Uhuru , Ruto exchange words during prayer breakfast

2 Comments

The war inside Jubilee party took a center stage yesterday when president Uhuru Kenyatta engaged in war of words with his deputy William Ruto.
This started when Ruto asked if he could send Raila’s curriculum vitae for prime minister position in the United kingdom following the resignation of Theresa May in a weeks time.
Ruto further told the president indirectly that he was not having shoes in 1981 when Uhuru had but now they were sitting on the same table.


On his part President Kenyatta urged leaders to stop politicking and instead act on the promises and commitments made to the people of Kenya.
Uhuru added that the only way to build a better nation that is all inclusive is by walking the talk for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Comments

  1. That DP Ruto donated Raila to the British as PM, well Uhuru gave had more.. he donated the entire team tangatanga to the British to steal, loot murder and do all they have doing in Kenya. The president then said… so he can have peace.. meaning with the ilks of Ruto and the clan, the president isn’t at peace.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies