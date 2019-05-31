Storm in paradise as Uhuru , Ruto exchange words during prayer breakfast

The war inside Jubilee party took a center stage yesterday when president Uhuru Kenyatta engaged in war of words with his deputy William Ruto.

This started when Ruto asked if he could send Raila’s curriculum vitae for prime minister position in the United kingdom following the resignation of Theresa May in a weeks time.

Ruto further told the president indirectly that he was not having shoes in 1981 when Uhuru had but now they were sitting on the same table.

Please I beg you to understand that some of us have more to thank God for, than some of you. Please I, as Dennis Itumbi cannot agree more. Am sure you too who understands. pic.twitter.com/yuSeE2yrX1 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 30, 2019

DP @WilliamsRuto, "We beg that you understand us, when on Sunday we go to church, raise our hands to Praise God, shed tears sometimes and give our donations. Some of us have more to thank God for than some of you." ( This is my Retweet of that quote) pic.twitter.com/TlwZVssHrM — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 30, 2019



On his part President Kenyatta urged leaders to stop politicking and instead act on the promises and commitments made to the people of Kenya.

Uhuru added that the only way to build a better nation that is all inclusive is by walking the talk for the benefit of all Kenyans.

