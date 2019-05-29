“#StopTheseGovernors” Kenyans cry foul amid incompetency in governance

Kenyans have expressed their anger on the county bosses who have become billionaires overnight.

In a trending hashtag on twitter dubbed “#StopTheseGovernors” citizens are regretting having elected party sycophants while others have welcomed the behaviours by the governors adding that its the price.

Here are some sentiments:

KShs 165M on travel? Kwani wanapenda Garissa na Cruise Ships!!!

8M to consult for a meeting of Ward Reps???

Ubaby mtupu 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/a5llgMu7oS — Kenya (@KenyaFire) May 29, 2019

With the level of stealing that is going on in our counties , the Big 4 agenda will remain to be a dream #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/rvTg9Fn3j9 — Nyiha Wa Mwai (@NyihaWaMwai) May 29, 2019

This is Nakuru DG launching a set of chairs and a table. Come 2022 this will be part of what they have achieved #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/R3hAlGiCCW — Nyarari Ya Gîkûyû (@Nyarari_) May 29, 2019

The Garissa County Assembly could not provide a complete and accurate report of all the pending bills, leading to concerns that funds could have been stolen. #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/OMtugQYpVU — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) May 29, 2019

Nairobi county has the track record of the highest taxes collected daily due to its highest population but still has more than one slum. Congratulations Governor @MikeSonko #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/x7Guu49WuQ — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 29, 2019

We really messed ourselves up by creating 47 new billionaires in the name of governors. We fuel their cars, build them homes, educate their kids overseas, treat them in India, take them for shopping in Dubai, Pay their slayqueens/kings, pay their staff.. #StopTheseGovernors — Chemutai Bii (@Avacrest) May 29, 2019

Good job you have been doing in Nairobi @MikeSonko . We are very happy #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/4Mks33jgnX — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 29, 2019

Typical Interview Position in our counties… The Other qualifications are secondary…!#StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/SbO0Mhna8Q — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) May 29, 2019

From 'eating' young girls then killing them to stealing government funds ,I wonder if the Governor knows his mandate which is to serve the citizens Migori county. #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/vfp29TOb17 — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) May 29, 2019

Kiambu Governor Waititu was arrested alongside his family for alleged involvement in graft then blames it on his political affiliation. This kind of mediocrity should be tolerated in Panjab university. Kenyans are woke!#StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/N5eIxsgmj4 — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) May 29, 2019

We have not forgotten about the wheelbarrows and this👇 pic.twitter.com/s0wKCq9Cvn — ANNE 💕 🇰🇪 (@anne_mwongeli) May 29, 2019

We have the youngest Gov who spent 13M to entertain slay queens.This has led to poor service delivery in Nandi County #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/BU7HuCkwZR — Nyarari Ya Gîkûyû (@Nyarari_) May 29, 2019

In 2014, Ojaamong was charged in connection to a dubious tender that led to the loss of Sh8 million .#StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/iASJGXIE8U — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) May 29, 2019