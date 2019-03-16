Kenya Today

Stop wasting time chasing presidency, take over opposition – DP Ruto advised

Dagorreti North MP Paul Simba Arati has thrown an egg to Dp Ruto’s face by telling him to officially take over as the opposition boss.

Speaking in an event organised by Dagoretti NGCDF at Lavington Primary school on Sunday, the MP said he is in government to stay.

“We are now in the post-handshake era. I will support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fight against corruption at all costs, ” said Arati.

In the recent past, Dp Ruto seems to be at loggerheads with ODM boss former PM Raila Odinga who happens to be Simba Arati’s close mentor.

“I am asking the Deputy President to look for his allies Oscar Sudi and Kipchumba Murkomen so that they form the opposition team. That is where they fit, “added Arati.

At the event, Arati issued NCDF bursaries to 3000 students totaling to Sh 22 million.

