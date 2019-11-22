Stop juvinile games and work ,Nairobi MPs, senator Sakaja warn governor Sonko

Senator Johnson Sakaja together with Nairobi Members of Parliament has accused governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko of sheer negligence in discharging his duties as a county boss.

In a press conference held in Nairobi on Thursday, a group of nine MPs and the senator castigated the governor for failing to deliver crucial services regarded as devolved functions by the constitution to the city residents.

The services in which the lawmakers alleged to have been poorly discharged included health, sewage and sanitation, feeder roads, early childhood education among others.

They went further to criticize Sonko for misgoverning the executive which is full of disorderliness, nepotism and intimidation.

“The destruction of personal property by the county executive has left MCAs with their hands tied behind their backs limited on service delivery to their electorate,” said Sakaja.

The MPs demanded a forensic audit on how the money was allocated and utilized on the ongoing and completed projects in the county in the last three financial years.

They wanted to know how procurement and awarding of tenders were done and the identity of individuals and companies to which they were awarded to deliver on water and sewerage, health, infrastructure and other projects.

However, in a rejoinder, the city MCAs have come out to defend the governor. They blamed the senator for playing politics at the expense of policymaking and lobbying for devolution of funds.

“We want to urge our fellow leaders not to use their positions to intimidate county leaders or frustrate devolution,” argued nominated MCA Millicent Jagero in a joint statement.

Furthermore, the MCAs urged MPs to account on how they had been utilizing large sums of CDF funds allocated to them annually.