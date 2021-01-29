Stop using hired goons to disrupt other people’s rallies, DP Ruto warned

By Osumo Generali via FB

Celebrating political violence is IDIOCY.

No matter the political divide you supporting, supporting and celebrating the chaos happening in political gatherings is IMMATURITY and PETTINESS. Unfortunately most of the people celebrating the thuggery and criminal behaviours are young people. I want to state the following FACTS;

FACT 1 ~ You’re in Kenya. You might think you are very far from being affected by political violence but let me tell you the day it will hit at your door is when you will realize that you’re not any special from those innocent families which their people die in those chaos.

FACT 2. It’s you who will die. We saw several young children being shot at the comfort of their parents homes during the 2017 after elections chaos. Were they in those demonstrations or did they participate in those chaos? No. We remember Baby Pendo and many others. Don’t always assume that if you are home you’re safe.

FACT 3. It’s you who will die. I have repeated this point so that I pump sense into you on this matter. We have never heard a politician die or their children when political violence erupt. It’s you who get affected. It’s those politicians who benefit most from the chaos and it’s you and me fight and get affected most. A we stupid?

FACT 4. Use your brains. Even if you are as stupid as you are you can’t celebrate what happened in Githurai and in Burma today. You can’t. That is STUPIDITY of the highest order. You can’t ashame yourself that much. Doing that is like celebrating your own death.

FACT 5 ~ This country is ours. We are the young people who need this country than anybody else. We have young children who are the greatest beneficiaries of peace. We need our children to go to school, we need them to feed, we need them to grow in peaceful environment. We need them to grow seeing us and not seeing our graves.

FACT 6 ~ Continue celebrating chaos but know we are burying you next. Don’t think there’s anybody else who is going to die from political violence and chaos, it’s you. Don’t say that you don’t attend political rallies or demonstrations. Baby Pendo was not demonstrating. She was in bed, she died. She had no crime.

Lastly, this country is not going to be burnt just because someone else wants to benefit from chaos and political violence. This country has had enough of chaos, we have already had enough deaths because of politics. We must be responsible as Kenyans, we must start thinking differently. We must not be doing things the same way all the time and expecting different results.

God bless Kenya!