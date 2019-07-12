Stop undermining the presidency, Senator Orengo tells DP Ruto

Siaya Senator James Orengo has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after a section of Jubilee MPs began calls to have the party’s secretary General Raphael Tuju ousted from that position.

Orengo, who was speaking during the official opening of Kipaji Talent Centre in Rarieda Constituency, encouraged Tuju to stand firm in his position as the Jubilee Party Secretary General and as a Cabinet Secretary, reiterating that Ruto must learn to respect the President.

“Tuju is a very clinical player in the governance of this country as a Cabinet Secretary and Secretary General of the ruling party Jubilee… And those trying to plead that Tuju can go out of the positions he has at the moment, you are not the appointing authorities. So the deputy president must learn not to undermine the head of state,” said Orengo.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo stated that they are in the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative for the sake of unity in the country.

“We are now firmly in the handshake so that we can benefit as citizens and also so that we can make the future of this country. But there are those who have benefited and hope to benefit from a country that is not safe, those ones don’t want the handshake, building bridges initiative or any amendment to the Constitution,” said Otiende.

“To them we tell them we will move on with or without you. And to the head of state, we tell him, don’t be blackmailed, focus on your legacy.”

On his part, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo encouraged the President to stand firm, while Alego/Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, who also attended the function, called on Raphael Tuju to use his position as Jubilee Party Secretary General to crack the whip on errant members of the ruling party.

Tuju, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the launch of the talent center, stated that the building of bridges initiative is anchored in the Jubilee Party manifesto.

“The purpose and very existence of the Jubilee Party is to unite this country. So those who are not with us in supporting the President and former prime minister on the agenda of building bridges initiative, I want to persuade them, go and read our manifesto,” said Tuju.

The lawmakers calling for Tuju’s resignation were blaming him for the continued wrangles within the party.