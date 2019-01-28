Stop undermining ODM, Hon Mishi warns Aisha , Dori over indecent words to the party

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has warned elected Members of Parliament who are using indecent and unacceptable words to undermine the ODM party’s ideals and principles.

Citing the expulsion of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Msambweni’s Suleiman Dori from ODM, Mboko said it’s so unfortunate that some of the leaders who are attacking the party are not members of the party and therefore have limited knowledge on how it operates.

She warned that those who have been expelled from the party must observe decorum and respect the decisions made by the party’s organs and leave.

According to the ODM lawmaker, Jumwa and Dori are at liberty to seek fresh mandate from the people in a by-election on another party which has rules that must be respected.

Mishi who is a close ally of Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Raila Odinga, further said each member of a political party must learn to respect party rules to avoid wrangles.

Jumwa and Dori were expelled for declaring support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential election but have vowed to stay put.

Speaking after touring Busia and Vihiga counties on Friday and Saturday respectively, Mboko thanked the people of Western Kenya for the warm reception they accorded her, Joho and other coastal leaders during the trip.

“Indeed we have had a wonderful time and we look forward to our next visit which will come very soon,” she said.

They deliberated on a number of issues that are fundamental to the well-being of the nation including the proposed referendum.

“As my Deputy Party Leader, H.E Governor Hassan Ali Joho said, we should unite and throw our weight behind it for that’s the only opportunity the major issues discussed by the President and the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga prior to the historic ‘handshake’ can be addressed,” she said