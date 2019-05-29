Stop the continued killings in the country, Uhuru warns security agencies

President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken the silence on the brutal killings which have rocked different parts of the country.

President Kenyatta has asked law enforcement authorities to stop the rising cases of killings being witnessed in the country. The President said the rising cases of mysterious killings involving innocent Kenyans across the country are alarming.

The President gave the directive when he sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family of Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago, whose brother was found dead in an unfinished house in Eldoret recently.

President Kenyatta said rogue elements cannot be allowed to continue violating innocent Kenyans. He said the recent wave of killings in Matungu and in other parts of the country are regrettable and asked the police to bring the perpetrators of those acts to book.

The interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i visited the region deploying G.S.U to restore order.

Following his directive several political leaders were arrested who include Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, ex-sport CS Rashid Echesa, MP Justus Murunga and MCA Mayoni ward Libinus Oduory.

This order applies to other regions including Marsabit which has been rocked by tribal clashes between Gabbra and Borana.