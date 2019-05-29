Stop taking dirty money from politicians, DPP Haji tells the clergy

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has urged church leaders to reject ‘questionable’ donations as it encourages corruption.

According to him, officers are allegedly stealing money to finance campaigns for the next elections and for their own personal use.

.@ODPP_KE meeting with country's religious leaders, the moral custodians of society to discuss matters corruption #ODPPInterFaith_FightingGraft pic.twitter.com/HqSIsxzfCu — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) May 29, 2019



Religious leaders from different denominations said they would support government efforts in fighting corruption.

The forum also discussed strategies that the office of the DPP has put in place to fight the vice.

On May 1 this year, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) archbishop Jackson ole Sapit cautioned churches against being used to ‘clean proceeds of corruption’.

“Let us not allow Harambee money to become an indirect way of sanitising corrupt leaders,” said Sapit.

Deputy President William Ruto later responded saying they are Christians first and ‘other titles after’.

His message on Twitter seemed to fuel the contention over church fundraisers that are popular with Kenyan politicians.

“Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that’s the ONLY reason we stand before men. We will continue to worship JEHOVAH with our hearts and substance. We are unashamed of our God & unapologetic of our faith. We are Christians first other title after,” he said.